Man booked for molesting former Facebook friend

A 27-year-old man was booked in Nagpur for allegedly molesting a woman he had befriended on Facebook, police said on Sunday. He befriended the woman on Facebook in 2017 and is accused of barging into her home on Thursday to force her to marry him, an Ajni police station official said.

''She had got married to someone else in 2018 and had stopped talking to the accused. He has been charged with molestation and other offences,'' the official added.

