45 kg ganja seized from courier agency in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police Sunday seized 45 kilogram of ganja, worth Rs 3 lakh, which was being smuggled to New Delhi, from a courier agency here. Police said that two persons, hailing from New Delhi and currently residing in in a rented house here, have been arrested in this connection. The duo used to procure the contraband from drug peddlers in Gajapati district and send it to the national capital through courier service.

The role of the courier agency is also being probed, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

