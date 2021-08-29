Left Menu

Man kills wife for keeping TV on through the night

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:59 IST
A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after harassing her physically and mentally for several months for giving birth to a girl, the immediate provocation being the TV set in the home being on through the night, Pune police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Chandiwadi in Maval tehsil here on Saturday morning, he said.

''Yogesh Jadhav, who used to harass his 20-year-old wife for giving birth to a girl seven months ago, strangled her after finding out that the television set in the house was on all through the night. The accused fled but was later arrested,'' a Shirgaon police station official said.

