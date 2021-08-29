Greek police clash with anti-vaccine protesters in Athens
Greek police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a group people who had gathered in central Athens on Sunday to protest against madatory COVID-19 vaccinations.
About 5,000 people rallied outside the Greek parliament to protest against the inoculations.
