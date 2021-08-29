Left Menu

Syria says ''thunderous'' US defeat only the first

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:18 IST
Syria's foreign minister says the “thunderous defeat” by the United States in Afghanistan will lead to similar defeats for American troops in Syria and other parts of the world.

Faisal Mekdad made his comments Sunday following a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, who began an official visit to Syria.

Mekdad said the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “is a strong lesson for the allies and tools of the United States in the region and the world.” Mekdad appeared to be referring to Kurdish-led fighters allied with the United States who control wide parts of eastern Syria, including the country's largest oil fields.

Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with Kurdish-led fighters in battling the Islamic State group.

