J-K: MoS Defence visits forward posts in Kashmir, interacts with Army personnel in Kupwara

Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt on Sunday visited forward posts in Kashmir and interacted with Army personnel in the Porupet area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:23 IST
MoS Defence at J-K's Porupet. Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt on Sunday visited forward posts in Kashmir and interacted with Army personnel in the Porupet area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Lauding the forces for safeguarding the border in extreme temperatures, Bhatt said in a tweet, "Today inspected the forward posts of Sopore, Baramulla, and Kupwara and interacted with the brave soldiers of Indian Army at Porupet. The soldiers of the Indian Army, irrespective of the cold and heat in the forward posts, day and night, are alert in the defense of the country, No amount of appreciation can be enough."

Bhatt also paid homage at the Chinar Corps war memorial in Srinagar today. Yesterday, MoS Defence paid tributes to the officers and jawans who laid down their lives in the Kargil War at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, during his two-day visit to the union territory.

Bhatt had also visited Chushul and interacted with the soldiers. He lauded the forces for their dedication towards the nation and said that it is highly commendable. The GOC and other senior officials apprised him of the security situation. Recently, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also visited Ladakh and attended the inauguration of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Ladakh at the Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra, Leh.

On July 26, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the fallen heroes on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The Raksha Mantri laid a wreath in honour of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during India's victory in 'Operation Vijay' in 1999, also known as the Kargil conflict.

During the Kargil conflict, the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army, with the help of the Indian Air Force, overcame insurmountable odds, hostile terrain and inclement weather to win against the enemy that had occupied dominating heights. On this momentous occasion, the proud nation is celebrating the victory by remembering the fallen heroes through various events across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

