Democracy in J-K, Ladakh strengthened due to public participation: Om Birla

During his visit to Srinagar on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been strengthened due to massive public participation during elections.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:38 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla [Photos/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
During his visit to Srinagar on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been strengthened due to massive public participation during elections. "In J-K and Ladakh, democratic processes have been restored. People participated heavily in the Panchayat, Block Development Council (BDC) and District Development Council (DDC) polls. These polls have strengthened the democracy," said Birla.

He informed ANI that 13 Parliamentary Committees and over 300 members of these committees had recently visited Ladakh and J-K, interacted with people and their representatives and held discussions on issues important to the public. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked on numerous occasions to the political parties of the UTs on the restoration of democracy in the region. The results will follow for sure," Birla added on the restoration of democracy in the region.

Later while addressing the media, he said, "We are trying that various democratic institutions work with more accountability towards people and their aspirations. Over the years, all governments have worked for the development of this country, which is evident in the fact that our youth leads the world in various sectors." "I met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today. He told me that his government had prepared a solid development model, which had brought development in sectors like infrastructure, health, education etc," added Birla.

Birla said that Kashmir is India's pride and people have been welcoming visitors and tourists and he hoped that a better environment will develop and more international tourism will flow into the region. (ANI)

