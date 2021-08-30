Left Menu

Two members of a family were killed and four others, including an infant, suffered injuries on Sunday when lightning struck them in a paddy field in Gumla district, police said. The incident took place in Jakjore village under Basia police station this evening, they said.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 30-08-2021 00:36 IST
Jharkhand: Two of family killed, four injured in lightning strike
Two members of a family were killed and four others, including an infant, suffered injuries on Sunday when lightning struck them in a paddy field in Gumla district, police said. The incident took place in Jakjore village under Basia police station this evening, they said. Durga Singh (45) and his daughter Pushpa Kumari (18) died on the spot after being struck by lightning in the field, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Basia), Vikash Anand Laguri, said.

Singh’s wife Sahodara Devi, daughters Bharti Kumari (8) and Punita Kumari (5), and a two-month-old infant were injured, he said, adding, they were rushed to a hospital. In another incident, one person was killed and 10 others were injured after a truck filled with LPG cylinders collided with an autorickshaw on Kandra-Seraikela road under Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.

Though the driver of the truck managed to flee, the vehicle has been impounded.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said PTI BS RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

