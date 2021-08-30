Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

U.S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.

The American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul's international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

