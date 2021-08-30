Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
- Country:
- Afghanistan
An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.
U.S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.
The American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul's international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden authorises deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to Afghanistan as withdrawal continues
Baloch, Sindhis and Afghans protest against Pakistan in Washington
WRAPUP 1-Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban extend capture of cities
Donald Trump slams US Prez Joe Biden; accuses of failing Afghan policy
Afghan lawmaker, Taliban say militants seize Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, cutting off Kabul to the east.