Left Menu

Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 30-08-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 01:05 IST
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that U.S. officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

U.S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.

The American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul's international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021