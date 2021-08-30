Left Menu

Mexico receives more fleeing Afghan journalists, families

reiterates its willingness to grant protection and assistance for humanitarian reasons - within its capacities - to people from that country, whose life and integrity are in imminent danger." Last week, Mexico received 124 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan, including New York Times journalists. A Dow Jones spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment out of business hours but the group has previously said in a statement that, along with other news organizations, it was "committed to ensure the long-term safety of those who risked everything in support of journalism".

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-08-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 09:18 IST
Mexico receives more fleeing Afghan journalists, families
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico received 86 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan on Sunday, the government said, as more people flee the country after the Taliban militant group's takeover earlier this month. Most of the people who arrived with the latest flight worked for The Wall Street Journal in Afghanistan, the government said in a statement.

They arrived at Mexico City's international airport as the third group since widespread evacuations began. Mexico called the reception of people from Afghanistan "a political decision" carried out in full adherence to the historical tradition of humanitarian assistance.

"The government of Mexico ... reiterates its willingness to grant protection and assistance for humanitarian reasons - within its capacities - to people from that country, whose life and integrity are in imminent danger." Last week, Mexico received 124 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan, including New York Times journalists.

A Dow Jones spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment out of business hours but the group has previously said in a statement that, along with other news organizations, it was "committed to ensure the long-term safety of those who risked everything in support of journalism". In the past two weeks the United States and allies have taken about 114,400 people out of Afghanistan, including foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans who fear persecution under Taliban rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021