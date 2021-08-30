Left Menu

UP CM directs officials to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 09:28 IST
UP CM directs officials to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. The Chief Minister took cognizance of the news of people falling ill in some areas of Mathura, Mainpuri and Firozabad and special teams were deployed in the areas.

"Corona infection is controlled in the state due to the efforts of the state government but effective efforts should be continued for the prevention of communicable diseases during the rainy season," the Chief Minister said. "In such a situation, there should not be any carelessness in view of communicable and viral diseases. There should be adequate availability of medicines for the treatment of communicable diseases in every level hospital," he added.

"Cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging work should be done actively in rural and urban areas and extensive arrangements should be made to prevent waterlogging, " he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

