UP PAC jawan arrested for harassing woman in Muzaffarnagar

A Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary jawan was arrested for harassing a woman when she was walking through a locality here, police said on Monday.

On a complaint from the woman, a case was registered against an unidentified person, Civil Line Station House Officer Ummed Kumar said.

Later, after investigation, it was found that the accused was Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan Rajan Kumar. He was identified from CCTV footage, he said.

Rajan Kumar was arrested for harassing the woman, the SHO said.

