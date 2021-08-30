Left Menu

Union Ministers applaud Avani Lekhara for clinching gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari among others congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for clinching a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 09:45 IST
Union Ministers applaud Avani Lekhara for clinching gold at Tokyo Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics Gold medallist Avani Lekhara (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari among others congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for clinching a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes and said that every Indian is proud of you.

"Historical! Many congratulations to @AvaniLekhara. She makes every Indian proud by winning the gold medal with her hard work and excellent performance in #Paralympics. The entire nation salutes your passion and dedication for raising the value of the tri-colour in the world," tweeted Shah in Hindi. Union Minister of Law and Justice and former Sports minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Lekhara for her performance.

"India strikes 1st Gold Medal at the #Paralympics #Tokyo2020! My heartiest congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning India's first gold medal in Para Shooting. We are so proud of you Avani!," tweeted Kiren Rijiju. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also lauded Lekhara and said that her grit, hard work and sheer passion for shooting has made all proud.

"Stupendous performance! Congratulating @AvaniLekhara for winning #Gold in Women's 10m Air Rifle. Your grit, hard work and sheer passion for shooting has made us proud. You will inspire generations! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020," tweeted Nitin Gadkari. Calling it as a proud moment, Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Great start to the day for at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Avani Lekhara wins gold in the women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. What a proud moment!"

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated her for her performance. Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.

The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. China's Cuiping Zhang grabbed silver by scoring 248.9 points while Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

