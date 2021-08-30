New Zealand's Auckland to stay in lockdown for two more weeks
Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 30-08-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 10:03 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand's largest city Auckland will stay under an alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
Addressing a news conference, Ardern said restrictions in Northland - a region on the northern-most tip of the country bordering Auckland - will be eased to alert level 3, effective midnight on Thursday, from level 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand's
- Ardern
- Jacinda Ardern
- Auckland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Ardern implores Taliban to uphold human rights
New Zealand's Ardern orders nationwide lockdown over one COVID-19 case
Bond roped in as New Zealand's "fourth coach" for T20 World Cup
New Zealand's Ardern locks down nation over single COVID-19 case
New Zealand's Ardern vows to stamp out Delta as outbreak widens