Over a million customers in Louisiana without power after Hurricane Ida

Over a million customers in Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Ida lashed the state, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages. There were a total of 1,002,184 customers without service in Louisiana in the earlier hours of Aug. 30, the website showed. Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday.
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 10:11 IST
Over a million customers in Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Ida lashed the state, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages. There were a total of 1,002,184 customers without service in Louisiana in the earlier hours of Aug. 30, the website showed.
Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday. Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area, the utility company Entergy Louisiana reported.
