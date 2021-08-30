Left Menu

Over a million customers in Louisiana without power after Hurricane Ida

Over a million customers in Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Ida lashed the state, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages. There were a total of 1,002,184 customers without service in Louisiana in the earlier hours of Aug. 30, the website showed. Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 10:11 IST
Over a million customers in Louisiana without power after Hurricane Ida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Over a million customers in Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Ida lashed the state, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages. There were a total of 1,002,184 customers without service in Louisiana in the earlier hours of Aug. 30, the website showed.

Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday. Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area, the utility company Entergy Louisiana reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021