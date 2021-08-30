Pak’s military leadership will brief parliamentary committees on security

Pakistan's military leadership will brief three parliamentary committees on internal and external security, including on Kashmir, at the Army headquarters, according to a media report.

It would be the first security briefing to parliamentarians since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 and the deadly terrorist attacks carried out by ISIS-K in Kabul on Thursday, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, had claimed responsibility for the twin blasts at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in which 169 Afghans and 13 American soldiers were killed.

The committees, which will visit the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, are the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, and the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence, it said.

The parliamentarians are expected to spend five to six hours in the GHQ during which they would also have a two-hour "interactive session" with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the report said, adding that the briefing will be given by the director-general of military operations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani demanded that the briefing should be held in the Parliament House instead of the GHQ.

On July 1, a similar briefing was given to parliamentary leaders of political parties at the Parliament House during which military and intelligence leaders had called for avoiding divisive politics on issues of national interest and cautioned that strategic challenges and related policy shift in external relations could have repercussions for the country.

The previous briefing was reportedly given by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to parliamentary leaders, including Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, on the spectrum of possible threats and the regional environment - the situation that was emerging in Afghanistan at that time in the wake of US troop withdrawal and the stalemate in peace talks.

The Army chief had also responded to questions of the parliamentarians after the briefing.

Since August 15 following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, the opposition parties have been asking the government to convene a joint sitting of Parliament and brief them on the regional situation and develop a national consensus on the challenges that the country may face, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)