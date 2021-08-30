J-K: Infiltration bid along LoC foiled in Poonch, one terrorist killed
A terrorist was killed as Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early on Monday, a defence spokesman said. Jammu-based Defence Public Relation Officer Lt Col Devender Anand said that an operation is still in progress in the area. ''In the early hours of August 30, terrorists from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch Sector. Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid in Poonch sector in the early hours of Monday,'' the spokesman said. On being challenged by Army troops, a fierce firefight ensued and one terrorist was killed. His body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered. ''This action by alert Army troops displays the resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the LoC," Lt Col Anand said.
