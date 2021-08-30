Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 63.43 crores

India's cumulative vaccination coverage on Monday crossed 60.43 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's cumulative vaccination coverage on Monday crossed 60.43 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the administration of 31,14,696 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 63,43,81,358 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 68,14,305 sessions.

As per the provisional report, till 8 am today, 1,03,57,456 health care workers received the first dose and 83,55,737 second vaccine doses; 1,83,19,387 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,30,84,369 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers. According to the health ministry, 24,41,76,113 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,65,28,385 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 12,93,88,782 people have received the first dose and 5,34,76,008 have received the second dose whereas 8,62,64,550 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,44,30,571 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years. Meanwhile, 42,909 new Covid cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry said that with the sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states and UTs the trend continues of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 64 consecutive days now. With the recovery of 34,763 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients has increased to 3,19,23,405 taking India's recovery rate at 97.51 per cent.

The active caseload is presently 3,76,324 and it constitutes 1.15 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The weekly positivity rate at 2.41 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 66 days now while the daily positivity rate stands at 3.02 per cent and it has remained below 5 per cent for 84 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,19,990 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 52,01,46,525 cumulative tests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

