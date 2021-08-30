Left Menu

COVID-19 situation is in control in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain

As the national capital continues to register low COVID-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the COVID-19 situation is in control here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:58 IST
COVID-19 situation is in control in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the national capital continues to register low COVID-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the COVID-19 situation is in control here. Addressing the reporters today, the Health Minister said, "The COVID-19 situation is under control in Delhi. The positivity rate in the national capital is 0.4 per cent. The government has decided to establish more than 6,800 ICU beds in seven hospitals within six months."

A total of 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday with zero deaths being logged in the national capital for the fourth consecutive day, according to a health bulletin. The positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent and 392 active cases were recorded in the national capital over the last 24 hours. Thirty-two people also recovered from the virus in the same period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,12,244. The death toll in the metropolis remained stable at 25,080.

The cumulative caseload climbed to 14,37,716 with the addition of fresh cases today. As many as 71634 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 52,636 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 18,998 were rapid antigen tests.

The fatality rate in the metropolitan is 1.74 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.62 per cent. Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 1,85,831 people were inoculated to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. From these, 1,21,236 were first dose beneficiaries and 64,595 were second dose beneficiaries. So far, 1,32,02,618 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

With the continuous dip in the Covid cases, the Delhi government decided to open schools in a phased manner from September 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021