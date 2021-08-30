Left Menu

Schools in Kargil for classes 6 to 8 to open from Sept 1

In view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the district, the Kargil administration allowed physical classes in schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 1.

ANI | Kargil (Ladakh) | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:01 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India



"Keeping in view the various representations received by this office regarding the subject cited above and in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the district, it is hereby ordered that all the Educational Institutions including private schools shall be allowed to open for classes.6th to 8 w.e.f. 01.09.2021," said Santosh Sukhadeve, Kargil DM in its order. He ordered the concerned head of the institution to ensure that COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the district administration and Chief Education Officer, Kargil are followed.

"The guidelines/SOPs issued vide No: 28 DMK of 2021 dated 01/08/2021 shall continue to remain in force," said Kargil DM. As per the order, any violation of these orders shall invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

A total of seven new COVID-19 cases reports in UT Ladakh on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh has gone up to 71,51 in Leh and 20 in Kargil district, informed Official Account of Department of Information and Public Relations Leh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

