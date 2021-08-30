Left Menu

Around 500 Russian troops in drills near Afghanistan - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Around 500 Russian motorized infantry troops are carrying out drills in the mountains of Tajikistan against the backdrop of instability in neighboring Afghanistan, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Monday.

All servicemen involved in the exercise come from the Russian military base in Tajikistan, the Interfax news agency quoted the Central Military District command as saying.

The current set of drills is the third one carried out by Russia close to the Afghan border this month. Next month, a Russia-led security bloc will hold another exercise in Kyrgyzstan which hosts a Russian military airbase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

