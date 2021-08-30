Left Menu

12 held, fake call centre busted in Delhi's Rohini

Delhi Police Cyber cell has busted a fake call centre and arrested 12 people for allegedly duping innocent persons in the name of offering personal loans at low-interest rates under a government scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:21 IST
12 held, fake call centre busted in Delhi's Rohini
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Cyber cell has busted a fake call centre and arrested 12 people for allegedly duping innocent persons in the name of offering personal loans at low-interest rates under a government scheme. A computer, 29 mobile phones, one tablet, internet routers, order book receipts and incriminating data in mobiles has also been recovered, the police said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly cheated people from across India under the false pretext of offering personal loans at low-interest rates under the scheme. The accused have been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021