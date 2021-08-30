12 held, fake call centre busted in Delhi's Rohini

Delhi Police Cyber cell has busted a fake call centre and arrested 12 people for allegedly duping innocent persons in the name of offering personal loans at low-interest rates under a government scheme. A computer, 29 mobile phones, one tablet, internet routers, order book receipts and incriminating data in mobiles has also been recovered, the police said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly cheated people from across India under the false pretext of offering personal loans at low-interest rates under the scheme. The accused have been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

