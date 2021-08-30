Correctional Services warns of job scam

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has warned the public of another jobs scam that is doing the rounds in various parts of the country.

"Vulnerable citizens are enticed with appointment letters, provided they make a transaction as a guaranteed factor in securing permanent employment in DCS. This is a scam filtered with all elements of thuggery," the department said on Sunday.

Correctional Services has reiterated that there is no requirement for people to pay money when applying for employment in the public service.

"In as much as harsh realities of unemployment may leave citizens vulnerable, we urge people not to fall prey to these scammers. Those posing as consultants or using online media platforms are fraudsters who must be reported to law enforcement agencies," the department said.

The department said it has no contract with recruitment or placements agents or social media platforms.

Employment opportunities in the department are only advertised in the mainstream media and via the departmental website http://www.dcs.gov.za/?page_id=52.

"We call upon anyone who may have information on these fraudsters to contact or report the matter to law enforcement agencies, or the anti-corruption hotline 0800 701 701," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)