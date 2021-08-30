Left Menu

Correctional Services warns of job scam

Correctional Services has reiterated that there is no requirement for people to pay money when applying for employment in the public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:52 IST
Correctional Services warns of job scam
The department said it has no contract with recruitment or placements agents or social media platforms. Image Credit: maxpixel
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has warned the public of another jobs scam that is doing the rounds in various parts of the country.

"Vulnerable citizens are enticed with appointment letters, provided they make a transaction as a guaranteed factor in securing permanent employment in DCS. This is a scam filtered with all elements of thuggery," the department said on Sunday.

Correctional Services has reiterated that there is no requirement for people to pay money when applying for employment in the public service.

"In as much as harsh realities of unemployment may leave citizens vulnerable, we urge people not to fall prey to these scammers. Those posing as consultants or using online media platforms are fraudsters who must be reported to law enforcement agencies," the department said.

The department said it has no contract with recruitment or placements agents or social media platforms.

Employment opportunities in the department are only advertised in the mainstream media and via the departmental website http://www.dcs.gov.za/?page_id=52.

"We call upon anyone who may have information on these fraudsters to contact or report the matter to law enforcement agencies, or the anti-corruption hotline 0800 701 701," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021