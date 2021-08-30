Left Menu

Youth stabbed to death by friend following altercation in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:57 IST
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a friend following an altercation in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused stabbed the boy in chest in a fit of rage after being called a ''thief'' during an altercation between the two on Sunday evening. Both the 19-year-old accused and the victim worked in a flower stall in the Dablana police station area.

Both the accused and the victim are named Deepak Kahar and belong to the same village.

Dablana police station SHO Rameshwar Jat said the body of the victim has been handed over to his family after post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and an associate, the police officer said, adding that efforts are being made to nab them.

The accused had reportedly bought the knife on Sunday noon and posted a picture of him with it on Facebook in the evening, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

