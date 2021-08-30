3 drown in pond in Jharkhand's Dumka

Three persons drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Alubeda village in Hansdiha police station area on Sunday when Bimal Murmu (seven) and Rajkumar Hembram (six) went to the pond to take bath, Sub-divisional Officer Maheshwar Mahato said.

On learning that the two boys were drowning, Bimal's mother Surajmani jumped into the pond to rescue them but she also drowned, he said.

Surajmani's body was fished out of the pond with the help of villagers late evening, but the bodies of the two boys could be recovered only on Monday morning, the officer said.

