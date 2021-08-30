Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:23 IST
ED raids locations linked to Shiv Sena MP in money laundering case
Representative Image Image Credit: wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises in Maharashtra linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in connection with an investigation into alleged money laundering, officials said.

They said at least seven premises linked to the Lok Sabha member from Yavatmal-Washim are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case is understood to be based on a Maharashtra police FIR on an alleged Rs 18 crore fraud and other irregularities.

Officials said the searches are being carried out at locations in Washim, Mumbai, and some other places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

