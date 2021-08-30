Left Menu

On Janmashtami day, MP govt announces 30-day pardon for jailed convicts

The Madhya Pradesh government will grant a 30-day pardon to convicted prisoners lodged in jails, excluding those arrested for serious crimes like rape, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said after attending a Janmashtami programme on Monday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:27 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will grant a 30-day pardon to convicted prisoners lodged in jails, excluding those arrested for serious crimes like rape, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said after attending a Janmashtami programme on Monday. “A pardon of 30 days will be given to convicted prisoners lodged in jails in Madhya Pradesh. This will be applicable for those prisoners who were not convicted for serious offences like rape,” Mishra told reporters after attending a programme organised in Bhopal's Central Jail to mark the birth of Lord Shrikrishna. Mishra said a provision will be made to arrange “Falahar” (eating of fruits) for prisoners observing a fast and “pakwan” for others every year on the day of Janmashtami. He said the canteen in the Bhopal Central Jail will also be made operational soon. During the programme organised at the jail, the inmates participated in cultural programmes. Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur also attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

