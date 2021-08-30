Ujjain: Police arrests two as they forced man to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested two individuals for allegedly making a man chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and thrashing him near the Jhalda police station area in Ujjain. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police in Ujjain, Satyendra Kumar Shukla said, "We have video footage of the incident. Two accused have been arrested in this matter. A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

Further investigation in the matter is underway. Days ago, in another incident in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, a tribal man was tied to a truck and dragged on the road in Neemuch district on suspicion of being a thief. The police have arrested five accused and further probe in this matter is also underway. (ANI)

