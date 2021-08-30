Left Menu

Over 4.87 cr COVID vaccines still available to be administered with states/UTs

More than 4.87 crores (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
More than 4.87 crores (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Monday. "More than 63.09 crores (63,09,30,270) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 21.76 lakh doses (21,76,930) are in the pipeline. More than 4.87 crore (4,87,39,946) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, the central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

India has administered 63.09 crore vaccine doses till date. India's COVID vaccination drive commenced on January 16 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

