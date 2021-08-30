Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:38 IST
"Far greater humanitarian crisis" looms in Afghanistan - UNHCR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, "a larger crisis is just beginning" in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday, appealing for support.

Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share "this humanitarian responsibility" with Iran and Pakistan which already host 2.2 million Afghans.

"The airlifts out of Kabul will end in a matter of days, and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be as visible. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not turn away. A far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning," Grandi said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

