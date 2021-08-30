Man accused of killing buffalo near farm held
Police on Monday said they have detained a person for allegedly slitting the throat of a buffalo near Kotekar in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
The carcass was found near a farm on Sunday, the police said.
Acting on a complaint, police said they were interrogating the detained person. Local residents said a scooter was found nearby and they suspected the owner of the two-wheeler had killed the animal.
