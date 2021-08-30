2 held with cannabis worth Rs 1.25 cr in UP's Mirzapur

The special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two men from the state's Mirzapur district and recovered 5.25 quintal cannabis worth around Rs 1.25 crore, a statement issued here said on Monday. The police got a tip-off that the contraband was being transported to Jaunpur from Bhuvneshwar in Orrisa in a truck, they said. The STF team arrested Satya Prakash and Mayankeshwar Prasad with the consignment on Sunday, a statement issued by the force said.

Around 5.25 quintal cannabis worth about 1.25 crore was recovered from the accused, it said.

The police are conducting further probes and trying to trace the links of the gang.

