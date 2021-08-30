Thai Consul General meets Puducherry CM
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Thai Consul General Nitirooge Phoneprasert met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy here on Monday. A release from the office of the Chief Minister said described the meeting with the Consul General based in Chennai as a courtesy call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thai Consul
- Chennai
- Puducherry
- Consul General
- Nitirooge Phoneprasert
- Rangasamy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Puducherry's govt efforts helped bring down Covid-19 cases: CM
Lockdown extended till Aug 31 in Puducherry
Puducherry adds 79 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,22,282
UP man arrested from Chennai for making objectionable remarks against PM: SP
Prolgae Launches Sweet Spirulina Powder and Protein Bar in Chennai