CBI arrests policeman for taking bribe in J-K's Kathua

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a truck owner, as per a press release on Monday. According to the CBI, the policeman had seized a cattle-laden truck in March 2021 and demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for not filing a charge sheet. However, the policeman registered an FIR in the case. Later, the truck owner filed a complaint with CBI.

Based on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000. Later, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the policeman in Kathua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)