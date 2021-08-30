Puducherry adopts resolution on Mekedatu issue

The Puducherry Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the move of Karnataka to build at Mekedatu a dam across Cauvery. The resolution, tabled by Chief Minister of the Union Territory N Rangasamy, said the 13th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management to be held on Tuesday should not take up for discussion the issue among the riparian States. The resolution said if and when the dam is built, there would not be any water available for farming in Karaikal which is in the region of Puducherry. The government of neighbouring Tamil Nadu has already approached the Supreme Court to restrain Karnataka from building the dam.

