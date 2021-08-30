Left Menu

Puducherry adopts resolution on Mekedatu issue

Puducherry, Aug 30 PTI The Puducherry Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the move of Karnataka to build at Mekedatu a dam across Cauvery. The resolution said if and when the dam is built, there would not be any water available for farming in Karaikal which is in the region of Puducherry.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:34 IST
Puducherry adopts resolution on Mekedatu issue
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the move of Karnataka to build at Mekedatu a dam across Cauvery. The resolution, tabled by Chief Minister of the Union Territory N Rangasamy, said the 13th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management to be held on Tuesday should not take up for discussion the issue among the riparian States. The resolution said if and when the dam is built, there would not be any water available for farming in Karaikal which is in the region of Puducherry. The government of neighbouring Tamil Nadu has already approached the Supreme Court to restrain Karnataka from building the dam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021