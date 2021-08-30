MP woman ends life after throwing 2 daughters into well; 1 child dies

A 33-year-old woman allegedly threw her two daughters into a well in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and then committed suicide by hanging herself from its sides reportedly after a dispute over a mobile phone with her mother-in-law, leading to the death one of the children as well, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Parva village under Satai police station limits, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Chhatarpur Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shashank Jain said. ''The woman died along with her 10-year-old daughter, while a four-year-old survived after getting stuck among the bricks of the well. The woman had gone out to feed her cattle. We have initial information that she had a fight with her mother-in-law on Saturday over a mobile phone. However, all angles are being probed,'' the SDOP said.

Villagers claimed the woman's mother-in-law had taken away her cellphone, which caused an argument.

