China says move to curb disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results- state media

China's move to curb the disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results, state media quoted a top-level meeting as saying on Monday.

China will step up anti-monopoly regulation, state media quoted the meeting on deepening reforms, chaired by President Xi Jinping, as saying.

China will step up management of state reserves, state media added.

