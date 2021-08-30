Left Menu

China says move to curb disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results- state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 16:59 IST
China says move to curb disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results- state media
China's move to curb the disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results, state media quoted a top-level meeting as saying on Monday.

China will step up anti-monopoly regulation, state media quoted the meeting on deepening reforms, chaired by President Xi Jinping, as saying.

China will step up management of state reserves, state media added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

