Tehsildar, peon held for bribery in Kalyan by Maha ACB

A Class I revenue official and his peon were arrested on Monday in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Kalyan tehsildar Deepak Alde (45) had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a person to issue an order over a land deal, while his peon Manohar Harad (42) sought Rs 20,000 as bribe, he said.

The two were held in a trap laid during the day, after which a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged in Kalyan police station, he informed.

