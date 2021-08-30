Left Menu

U.S. says North Korea nuclear report shows "urgent need for dialogue" -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A U.N. watchdog report that North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor reflects an urgent need for dialogue and the United States is seeking to address the issue with Pyongyang, senior administration officials said on Monday.

"This report underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy so we can achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the official said. "We continue to seek dialogue with the DPRK so we can address this reported activity and the full range of issues related to denuclearization."

