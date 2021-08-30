Book SDM, cops involved in Karnal lathi-charge: Farmer leader

A Kisan Mahapanchayat on Monday sought registration of a case against those involved in the lathi-charge at farmers in Karnal and threatened to lay siege to the secretariat there if their demands are not met by September 6.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni set a deadline of September 6 for the BJP-led Haryana government to meet their demands.

Addressing the protesting farmers in Karnal, Chaduni announced to lay siege to the secretariat office in Karnal on September 7 for an indefinite period if their demands are not met.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of a farmer, who allegedly died after suffering injuries in the lathi-charge at farmers in Karnal on Saturday.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the injured farmers.

Chaduni had on Sunday accused police of causing death to a farmer, allegedly injured in the lathi-charge, but Karnal Inspector General of Police Mamta Singh had refuted the allegation, saying he died at home.

Around 10 people were allegedly injured on Saturday as police lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting.

Seeking registration of a criminal case against officials allegedly responsible for the lathi-charge at farmers in Karnal, Chaduni said, “Our brothers suffered injuries in the lathi-charge. One brother died. Officials involved in it, be it the SDM or police officials, a case against all of them should be registered.” The farmer leader also said they would request the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, to announce a strict decision as they would not let the farmers be beaten up mercilessly.

