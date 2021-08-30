Left Menu

Special court dismisses NIA's demand for custody of Sachin Waze, Sunil Mane in Antilia bomb scare, Mansukh Hiren murder cases

30-08-2021
In photo: Sachin Waze . Image Credit: ANI
The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday rejected NIA's demand for custody of dismissed Mumbai Police officers Sachin Waze and Sunil Mane in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases. Presently, both Waze and Mane are in judicial custody at Taloja prison.

In their application, the NIA had sought custody of Sachin Waze and Sunil Mane to 'confront them with other witnesses' of the case about their CrPC 161 statements given to NIA and the suspected role of another key person. The court has also allowed Sachin Waze to get treatment at a private hospital for his heart condition.

NIA arrested Waze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Waze, former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case. Waze was dismissed from service in May 2021. (ANI)

