Pune ZP member booked for COVID-19 norm violation at son's marriage function

A Pune Zilla Parishad member belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena and five others were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms during a marriage function in Junnar tehsil, police said on Monday.

The marriage of Zilla Parishad member Devram Lande's son took place on August 28 in a local lawn and was attended by over 1800 people when permission was taken for just 200 amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Junnar police station inspector Vikas Jadhav.

''Lande, the marriage lawn's owner and four others have been booked for COVID-19 norm violation under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act) of IPC. The wedding venue has been sealed,'' he said.

Lande, who was also booked along with one more person for playing music through a DJ system till 11:30 at the wedding, said he had asked people to not come to the wedding but they turned up ''out of love for me''.

