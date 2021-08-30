2 arrested with brown sugar in Malda

Two men have arrested with Rs 20 lakh in cash and brown sugar in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police said that they raid the Nawabganj area and made the arrests on Sunday night.

A car was confiscated, besides 310 gm brown sugar and Rs, 20 lakh in cash, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Suresh Kumar Kharka Chhetri and Om Prakash Dahan, both residents of Darjeeling, a police officer said.

The seized brown sugar is worth around Rs 7 lakh in the black market, he said.

The accused were produced before the court, which sent them to four days in police custody.

