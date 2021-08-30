Left Menu

2 arrested with brown sugar in Malda

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 17:38 IST
2 arrested with brown sugar in Malda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have arrested with Rs 20 lakh in cash and brown sugar in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police said that they raid the Nawabganj area and made the arrests on Sunday night.

A car was confiscated, besides 310 gm brown sugar and Rs, 20 lakh in cash, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Suresh Kumar Kharka Chhetri and Om Prakash Dahan, both residents of Darjeeling, a police officer said.

The seized brown sugar is worth around Rs 7 lakh in the black market, he said.

The accused were produced before the court, which sent them to four days in police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021