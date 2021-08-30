Representatives of DDC, BDC, panchayats play major role in development of J-K amid challenges: Om Birla

By Nishant Ketu Representatives of District Development Council (DDC), Block Development Council (BDC) and Gram Panchayats play a crucial role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir amid several challenges, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

He made these remarks while interacting with the representatives of panchayats of Anantnag district. Speaking about the depth of democracy at the grassroots level in the region, Birla said that the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir traditionally has had a system of self-government in the villages and a three-tier democratic system is giving more strength to this system.

He further said that Panchayati Raj institutions are directly connected with the people due to which they can take care of people's problems and provide solutions as well. Birla underlined that it has always been his endeavour to have regular discussions and dialogue with democratic institutions of different regions across the nation so as to ensure mutual exchange of ideas and experiences. He added that through regular discussion and constructive dialogue, the faith of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in a democracy has been strengthened. He also said that with this approach, democratic institutions can be made sturdy, accountable and transparent.

"I have held discussions with representatives of DDC, BDC and Panchayats of Anantnag district. I feel very happy to know that the people of this region are continuously working to strengthen the democratic system despite so many challenges," he said. Emphasising the importance of the region from a geographical as well as a strategic point of view, Birla ensured that the issues of representatives of Panchayati Raj in the Valley would definitely be addressed.

He emphasised that the national interest should be at the centre of every effort of our people. "Interest of people of the country should be paramount and that the development of the nation can only happen through the spirit of solidarity and collective efforts," said the Lok Sabha Speaker. Meanwhile, some representatives raised their concerns about security and cooperation with the central agencies. But, they strongly support the government's effort of development and expressed their happiness.

They demanded security for the panchayat members in the union territory. Birla assured them that central agencies are committed to providing security to all representatives and citizens and their concerns would definitely be addressed. Birla arrived in Srinagar to inaugurate and participate in the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory. He arrived in Srinagar on August 29.

(ANI)

