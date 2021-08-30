Indonesia COVID-19 restrictions to be eased in more areas, president says

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Monday the government would adjust COVID-19 restrictions from Aug. 31 to Sept 6 due to improvements in the infection rate in more areas.

More parts of densely populated Java island have been lowered from the most severe "Level 4" category. Details of the adjustments would be announced by cabinet ministers, said Jokowi, as the president is known.

