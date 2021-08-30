Vice President to launch Khadi India quiz contest on Tuesday

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will launch a digital quiz contest - AmritMahotsavWithKhadi - here on Tuesday, the MSME ministry said.

The contest, it said, would comprise questions about the Indian freedom struggle, Khadi's role in the Swadeshi Movement, and Indian polity.

''The Quiz contest will run for 15 days - August 31 - September 14, with 5 questions to be placed across all digital platforms of KVIC every day,'' it said on Monday. To participate in the quiz, one needs to visit. The participants will be required to answer all five questions within 100 seconds. It will start at 11 AM every day and will be accessible for the next 12 hours, i.e. till 11 PM.

A total of 21 winners will be announced every day. In total, Rs 80,000 worth of Khadi India e-coupons will be given to winners each day that can be redeemed at KVIC's online portal.

