Left Menu

Vice President to launch Khadi India quiz contest on Tuesday

To participate in the quiz, one needs to visit httpswww.kviconline.gov.inkvicquiz. The participants will be required to answer all five questions within 100 seconds. In total, Rs 80,000 worth of Khadi India e-coupons will be given to winners each day that can be redeemed at KVICs online portal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:03 IST
Vice President to launch Khadi India quiz contest on Tuesday
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will launch a digital quiz contest - AmritMahotsavWithKhadi - here on Tuesday, the MSME ministry said.

The contest, it said, would comprise questions about the Indian freedom struggle, Khadi's role in the Swadeshi Movement, and Indian polity.

''The Quiz contest will run for 15 days - August 31 - September 14, with 5 questions to be placed across all digital platforms of KVIC every day,'' it said on Monday. To participate in the quiz, one needs to visit. The participants will be required to answer all five questions within 100 seconds. It will start at 11 AM every day and will be accessible for the next 12 hours, i.e. till 11 PM.

A total of 21 winners will be announced every day. In total, Rs 80,000 worth of Khadi India e-coupons will be given to winners each day that can be redeemed at KVIC's online portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021