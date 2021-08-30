Left Menu

ED questions Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes in connection with a money laundering case in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:27 IST
ED questions Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case
Actress Jacqueline Fernandes. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes in connection with a money laundering case in the national capital on Monday. Jacqueline is being questioned by the ED for the last five hours.

"She is facing allegations of money laundering and that is why is she is being questioned as a witness in the ongoing case." ED official told ANI. The ED had earlier summoned her to physically join the probe.

Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021