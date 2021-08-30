Left Menu

Model, DJ, businessman held for drug abuse

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police has said it has arrested a model, a disc jockey and a businessman during a raid on their properties here for alleged drug abuse. The police said the raid was conducted on Monday based on an input from a notorious Nigerian drug-peddler who was arrested a few days ago.

30-08-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police has said it has arrested a model, a disc jockey, and a businessman during a raid on their properties here for alleged drug abuse. The police said the raid was conducted on Monday based on input from a notorious Nigerian drug peddler who was arrested a few days ago. ''We carried out searches at Benson Town, Banashankari, and Rajaji Nagar. The three special teams of the East Division were headed by the inspectors,'' a police officer said.

The Nigerian used to supply drugs to these people and was allegedly the kingpin, he said.

The crackdown today comes close on the heels of a report of a forensic science laboratory confirming drug abuse by a few film actors and party organizers who were held last year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

