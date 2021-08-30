World News Roundup: U.S. 'core diplomatic staff' have left Kabul, final pullout under way, official says; "Far greater humanitarian crisis" looms in Afghanistan - UNHCR and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. 'core diplomatic staff' have left Kabul, final pullout under way, official says

The final U.S. departure from Kabul airport is underway and "core diplomatic staff" have departed, a U.S. official who left Kabul earlier on Monday told Reuters. A second official confirmed that the bulk of diplomats had pulled out. The officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline.

"Far greater humanitarian crisis" looms in Afghanistan - UNHCR

As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, "a larger crisis is just beginning" in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday, appealing for support. Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share "this humanitarian responsibility" with Iran and Pakistan which already host 2.2 million Afghans.

Milan mayor says cladding melted in tower block blaze, as in London's Grenfell

The mayor of Italy's financial capital Milan demanded answers on Monday over why a fire was able to rip through an apartment block and melt its cladding, comparing it to the Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed 71 people four years ago. Firefighters said everyone managed to escape the 18 storey building in the south of Milan, which was gutted by the blaze that broke out on Sunday afternoon. Among the residents in the high rise building was rapper Mahmood, winner of the 2019 San Remo music festival with his international hit 'Soldi'.

Israeli PM moves to play down defence chief's talks with Palestinian leader

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sought on Monday to play down any notion of a move towards renewed peace negotiations with the Palestinians after the highest-level Israeli-Palestinian meeting in years. Hours after Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met, the main Israeli media outlets quoted "a source close to the prime minister" as saying: "There is no diplomatic process with the Palestinians, nor will there be one."

Hungarian foreign minister says agrees long-term gas deal with Russia

Hungary has agreed with Russia on all the conditions for a new long-term gas supply deal to take effect from Oct. 1, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Monday. Szijjarto said the agreement with Gazprom is for 15 years, with an option to modify purchased quantities after 10 years.

After Taliban takeover, Afghans in the Gulf worry about home

Five months ago, 35-year-old Abadat left Afghanistan with her two teenage daughters for the Gulf fearing for their safety after a series of explosions rocked the neighbourhood where they lived. Now safely in the United Arab Emirates, Abadat fears for her family back in Afghanistan following the swift take over by the Taliban that culminated in the capture of Kabul on Aug. 15.

Japan PM Suga's ratings hit record lows as party leader race looms

Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hit record lows, polls for two major newspapers showed on Monday, turning up the heat on the unpopular premier less than a month before he faces a challenge as leader of the ruling party.

Suga failed to capitalise on delivering the Olympics for the nation stricken by COVID-19, as a fresh wave of infections has forced the government to declare a fourth state of emergency in most of the country amid a sluggish vaccination rollout.

U.S. says North Korea nuclear report shows "urgent need for dialogue" -official

A U.N. watchdog report that North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor reflects an urgent need for dialogue and the United States is seeking to address the issue with Pyongyang, a senior administration official said on Monday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in its report dated Friday that the signs of operation at the 5-megawatt (MW) reactor, which is seen as capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium, were the first to be spotted since late 2018.

Rockets target US troops as final Kabul withdrawal begins, core diplomats fly out

U.S. anti-missile defences intercepted rockets fired at Kabul's airport early on Monday, as the United States flew its core diplomats out of Afghanistan in the final hours of its chaotic withdrawal. U.S. troops are due to pull out of Kabul by Tuesday, after they and their allies mounted the biggest air evacuation in history, bringing 114,000 of their own citizens and Afghans who helped them over 20 years of war.

Australian state warns COVID-19 hospitalisations to peak in October

Intensive care cases in Australia's New South Wales will hit a peak in October as COVID-19 infections accumulate, said the premier of the country's most populous state, which reported record daily new infections on Monday. New South Wales, the epicentre of Australia's current outbreak, declared a record 1,290 new cases as the nation struggles to contain the highly contagious Delta variant.

