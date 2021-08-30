Left Menu

Woman held for torturing son has no mental illness, remanded in judicial custody: Police

PTI | Villupuram | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:54 IST
Villupuram (TN), Aug 30 (PTI): A woman, arrested for allegedly torturing her two-year-old son, has no mental illness and has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody, police said on Monday.

The woman (22) was arrested in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and taken to a hospital here for suspected mental disorder, the police said.

''Doctors examined her and said she does not have any kind of mental health issues. Later, she was produced before a court and she was remanded to judicial custody till September 13,'' a police official told PTI. After video-clips of the woman beating her child surfaced in the social media and sparked off outrage, the woman was arrested based on a complaint from her husband, the police said.

Residents of a village near Gingee in the district said the couple often quarrelled. They have two sons, aged 2 and 4, said the residents.

A relative seemed to have shared the videos showing the child getting thrashed by his mother.

The videos were taken by the mother herself. It is not clear as to why the woman had behaved in such a manner. An FIR was registered against her by invoking sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said.

